BIDDEFORD, Maine — On Monday night, a freight train derailed in Biddeford, and two tank cars filled with liquid propane overturned, officials say.

Lt. Andrew Stevenson with the Biddeford Fire Department said two cars went off the tracks, but no leaks were reported. He also confirmed there were no injuries.

Biddeford firefighters stabilized the situation just after 9 p.m., Stevenson said. There were no threats to the public.

The derailment took place close to 8 p.m.