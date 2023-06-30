Bar Harbor raises parking meter rates for the summer, hopes to help traffic congestion

Last year, meters brought in close to $2 million to the town, according to the town council vice chair.

BAR HARBOR, Maine — In an effort to improve traffic congestion in downtown Bar Harbor, visitors will now have to pay more to park this summer.

Town council members voted last week to raise parking meter rates across downtown Bar Harbor, after implementing them four years ago.

The aim was for better turnover to free up more spaces for visitors, and town council Vice Chair Gary Friedmann said it has been working smoothly.

"I mean, you can actually go downtown and find a parking space now," Friedmann said.

Friedmann said he hoped the rates would incentivize vacationers to leave their cars at their hotel if they're staying close by or to even encourage folks to bike to their destination.

Starting July 1, parking meter rates are increasing in both an effort to help traffic congestion, and to fund transportation projects for the town.

"That's really important revenue for a town that has less than 6,000 people but that's trying to provide services for millions of visitors every year," Friedmann added.

Some visitors say the increase could get costly, especially for those hoping to spend the day downtown.

"It's a little high, but it's a busy tourist town, so I also see why you would need to do that," Laurie Acker, who is visiting from Minnesota, said. "If you're here for a couple of hours, that's kind of a lot for parking."

For residents and workers, parking permits will be available for a discounted cost. One free seasonal permit will also be available per each registered car for residents.

Jesse Waiculoins, who works downtown, said that even with a parking permit, he believed spots would fill up quick, despite the separation from public parking.

"There's usually openings, but on busier days it fills up," Waiculoins said. "I don't think it's going to be different cause it's going to fill up either way."