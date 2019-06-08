BANGOR, Maine — National Night Out is held on the first Tuesday in August every year in 15,000 communities across the country.

RELATED: 'National Night Out' locations hold special significance in Bangor

Officials say it's an opportunity to build relationships between the community and law enforcement.

This year in Bangor, National Night Out is being held in Second Street Park where at least one recent assault on a homeless man took place.

RELATED: 4 charged with assault in Bangor as attack videos surface

Bangor police say the location of tonight's event is significant.

"Just to bring a positive influence into the area and to re-utilize the parks for what it was originally intended for -- family, friends, neighbors getting together to enjoy each other's company," Bangor Police Community Relations Officer Elizabeth Brunton said. "And just a culture of isolationism that can leave people feeling without a community."

This event is held for police to talk with members of the community about any concerns or questions they may have.

It's also an opportunity for members of the community to talk with each other.

Kevin Loring, founder of the Greater Bangor Area Community Watch, says he is looking forward to the event to talk with members of the community about how they can help keep Bangor safe.

"You know, safety in the streets doesn't start with just the police. We have to take some of that responsibility ourselves," he said. "Just too many people will walk by or just watch, and that's not going to make anything safer for anyone. If you see something, say something. If you can help, please do."