BANGOR, Maine — Across the state on August 6, 2019, people will gather with local law enforcement to talk about community camaraderie.

'National Night Out' happens every year on the first Tuesday in August.

It's a community-building campaign intended to promote partnerships between police and the communities they serve.

The National Night Out event in Bangor will take place at Second Street Park. The park is the site of recent assaults on the homeless that were caught on tape.

The community relations officer at the Bangor Police Department says having the event at Second Street Park is intended to make a statement.

"It is a statement of unity that that is not the Bangor community what occurred in Second Street Park. The community is what you'll see [at the National Night out event], individuals and good family members, good people out and about in a place where they can feel safe. And if they don't feel safe then let's start that dialogue."

National Night Out events will take place at the following locations:

Bangor: Second Street Park, 6-8 p.m.

Portland: Fox Field, 6-8 p.m.

Augusta: Marketplace at Augusta, 5-7 p.m.

Windham: Windham High School, 5-7 p.m.

Auburn: Festival Plaza and Main Street, 5:30 p.m.-dusk

Lewiston: Lewiston Middle School, 6-10 p.m.

Kennebunk: Waterhouse Pavilion, 5-8 p.m.

At many of these locations, there will be games, food, emergency vehicles, and live music.

Organizers hope it will be a good setting for conversations that will lead to community growth.

For more information about National Night Out, you can visit the campaign's website by clicking here.