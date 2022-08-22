x
Police searching for missing Presque Isle man

55-year-old Joseph Dalessandrids of Presque Isle was last seen in Bangor Monday afternoon.
Credit: Maine Department of Public Safety

BANGOR, Maine — Bangor police are searching for 55-year-old Joseph Dalessandrids of Presque Isle. 

Dalessandrids was last seen at approximately 2:49 p.m. Monday afternoon walking away from Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor, according to a news release issued by the Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss.

He is reportedly a white male, 5'10" tall, and weighs 175 pounds. He has gray hair and blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a dark blue t-shirt, blue jeans, a black belt, and black sneakers, police say. 

"Dalessandrids has been hospitalized with a traumatic brain injury since he was involved in a crash a month ago," according to the release. 

Police request if you have any information regarding Dalessandrids's location, to please call 911 or the Bangor Police Department at 207-947-7382. 

