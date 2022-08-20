UPDATE: Missing 77-year-old Aroostook County man found late Saturday

Bruce Karch of Oakfield was found Saturday night, according to Maine Department of Public Safety Spokesperson Shannon Moss.

OAKFIELD, Maine — UPDATE: Bruce Karch of Oakfield has been found safe, according to a release sent by Maine Department of Public Safety Spokesperson Shannon Moss.

STORY: A 77-year-old man from Oakfield is missing as of Saturday evening according to a release sent by the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Bruce Karch was last seen driving from his home on Nelson Road in Oakfield in a silver Toyota Tacoma. The car has the Maine license plate 3935VG.

Karch is 5'8", 155 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes according to the release.