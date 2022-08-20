x
UPDATE: Missing 77-year-old Aroostook County man found late Saturday

Bruce Karch of Oakfield was found Saturday night, according to Maine Department of Public Safety Spokesperson Shannon Moss.
Credit: Maine Department of Public Safety

OAKFIELD, Maine — UPDATE: Bruce Karch of Oakfield has been found safe, according to a release sent by Maine Department of Public Safety Spokesperson Shannon Moss.

STORY: A 77-year-old man from Oakfield is missing as of Saturday evening according to a release sent by the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Bruce Karch was last seen driving from his home on Nelson Road in Oakfield in a silver Toyota Tacoma. The car has the Maine license plate 3935VG.

Karch is 5'8", 155 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes according to the release.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Aroostook County Sheriff's Office at 207-532-3471.

