Searsport man dies in motorcycle crash

Mitchell Philbrook, 23, died as a result of the injuries he suffered in the crash.
Credit: NCM

PORTLAND, Maine — A Searsport man has died following a motorcycle crash in Frankfort.

The Waldo County Sheriff's Office received a report about a crash at about 4:45 p.m. Saturday, June 11. 

After arriving at the scene, deputies determined that Mitchell Philbrook, 23, was traveling southbound on Main Road North when his motorcycle reportedly left the roadway, the news release states. 

Personnel with the Winterport ambulance service, which transported Philbrook, told deputies the man had died from the injuries suffered in the crash. 

The crash remains under investigation, but excessive speed is believed to have been a factor, the release states. 

Philbrook was the only person involved in the crash. 

