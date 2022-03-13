Multiple issues contribute to ski resort development delay

Big Moose Mountain developers said costs are growing, with a ski lift costing $1 million more than it did six months ago.

BANGOR, Maine — Developers of a proposed ski resort on Big Moose Mountain say costs are growing, with a ski lift costing $1 million more than it did six months ago.

Fluctuating material costs and shortages, a changed financial structure to fund the redevelopment and an upcoming public hearing are all contributing to delays, said Perry Williams, the developer.

The developer has a purchase and sale agreement with the owner of the property that has been extended 15 times, Williams said.

The Maine Land Use Planning Commission has approved a public hearing but no date has been scheduled, the Bangor Daily News reported.