'Hopeful' sign installed in downtown Bangor

Artist Charlie Hewitt said every time people drive by, the word "hopeful" serves as a reminder for people to strive for the best.

BANGOR, Maine — Bangor now has a new art piece illuminating the heart of the Queen City.

The "Hopeful" sign by artist Charlie Hewitt went up Monday morning and can be seen at 152 Main St. in downtown Bangor.

United Way of Eastern Maine was the agency behind the effort to get this sign in Bangor. Some businesses, including the Cross Insurance Center and Bangor Savings Bank, helped raise $33,000 for Bangor to make the inspirational sign a permanent fixture.

"It's a word of action. It requires commitment to do. Hope you can have that. Hopeful means doing something, being reactive to your situation. Don't give in to things that are negative in your life. Go find a way to participate in the community, but also your family," Hewitt said.

Hopeful signs were also installed by Hewitt in Portland, Lewiston, and Brunswick.

On Thursday, United Way of Eastern Maine will host a lighting event right below the sign in downtown Bangor. Anyone is invited to come.