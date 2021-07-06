Bangor hopes to attract people downtown with new Paul Bunyan mural

Local artist and owner of Bangor's Rock & Art Shop Annette Dodd is painting Paul's portrait on the wall of an empty lot on Central Street

BANGOR, Maine — Bangor is already pretty well known for its 31-foot tall statue of Paul Bunyan, who stands guard over Main Street and the Cross Insurance Center. Now, a new version of the giant lumberjack and folk hero is taking shape downtown.

Local artist and owner of Bangor's Rock & Art Shop, Annette Dodd, is painting Paul's portrait on the wall of an empty lot on Central Street. The mural will be best seen on foot, as Central Street is one way through downtown and the painting is on a wall that will be behind you as your drive through town.

Dodd started painting Paul last week and hopes to finish this week.

The project, sponsored by the Downtown Bangor Beautification Committee, is all about attracting people downtown.

"Bangor wants you!" Dodd said, which is the message she's painting right under the big guy's portrait. She added that her work is about "calling all creative people."