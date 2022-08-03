Downtown Bangor's first mini-market to open soon

Salty Brick Market will offer a mix of common and local products, along with fresh salads, sandwiches, soups, baked goods, and more.

BANGOR, Maine — Downtown Bangor's first mini-market will soon open in the heart of the city.

Salty Brick Market will offer many goods, cravings, and items that you might need.

Owner James Gallagher, who is also the owner of Bangin' Whoopie, said he's thrilled to open a mini grocery to serve the people who live downtown with products like cheese, eggs, bread, deli, and cooking items.

"It's something that downtown Bangor doesn't have, too: a place where people can come in and create their own salad," Gallagher said.

Gallagher said he will also feature a salad bar, a sandwich station, soups, baked goods, and even some tables for people to enjoy some hot tea or coffee in-store.

"We will have what you need," Gallagher said.

"We've paired up with a local meat distributor, so they will be bringing the meat to us local as well," he added.

#HeyBangor A new downtown Bangor mini grocery store 'Salty Brick Market' will soon open at 35 Main St. Owner James Gallagher says the first of its kind in the downtown area will offer a salad bar, sandwiches, pastries, and a mix of common and local products! @newscentermaine pic.twitter.com/ZyOVvPKCEC — Hannah Yechivi (@hannahyechiviTV) March 8, 2022

The necessity store will have smaller portions of common day-to-day items to fulfill everyone's needs.

"If you see a recipe online and you just need an egg or two, we will be selling those," the owner said.

Construction and renovations efforts are still underway, but the store is expected to open in May of this year.

Gallagher said if there is something you would like to see at the store, let him know by messaging him through the store's new Facebook page, Salty Brick Market.