Vehicle crashes into Bangor dental clinic on Broadway

BANGOR, Maine — A vehicle has crashed into a dental clinic in Bangor on Wednesday afternoon.

The crash occurred at about 1:43 p.m. at Creative Dental Solutions on Broadway, a dispatcher told NEWS CENTER Maine.

Emergency response crews were working at the scene as of 2 p.m. in an effort to better stabilize the building, the dispatcher said.

No injuries were reported.

This story is developing. NEWS CENTER Maine has sent crews to the scene and will update this story as information becomes available.