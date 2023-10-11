Catch the last Thomas Hill Standpipe tour of the season to see peak fall foliage

The last tour of the season will be held from 3-6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 11.

One of Bangor's most famous landmarks is hosting its last tour of the season on Wednesday—right in the midst of peak fall foliage.

The Thomas Hill Standpipe, which even fans believe Stephen King is fond of, was built back in 1897 with the purpose of providing water storage for firefighting and helping regulate pressure in downtown Bangor, according to the Bangor Water website. Bangor Water assumed ownership of the standpipe in 1957.

The standpipe holds a whopping 1.5 million gallons of water, the website said, and stands 50 feet high and 75 feet in diameter. It features a "promenade deck" for viewing that sits atop a 100-step enclosed stairway.

The Thomas Hill Standpipe is also registered as a National Historic Landmark and designated an American Water Landmark.

During tours, the standpipe, located on Thomas Hill Road, can only be accessed from Union Street. Parking is limited, so be sure to plan ahead.

The City of Bangor said in a news release that the Bangor Water District will be reducing Thomas Hill Road down to one lane for the tours on Wednesday.

Northern Maine reached peak fall foliage last week, with western, eastern, and central Maine on track to reach it this week.

Leaf-peepers alike are sure to find a breathtaking view atop the standpipe to close out the tour season.

For more information about the Thomas Hill Standpipe, click here.



You can find fall foliage updates throughout the state here.