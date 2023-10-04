Bangor police aim to build community relationships at 'Coffee with a Cop' event

Community resource officer Elizabeth Ashe said she's working to organize more community events, while some community members say they're hesitant to engage.

BANGOR, Maine — The Bangor Police Department hosted "Coffee with a Cop" day at Bagel Central on Wednesday.

Community resource officer Elizabeth Ashe said she's working to organize more community events that put police officers and local Bangor citizens in shared spaces—giving people a chance to see officers past their badge.

Ashe said improving relationships between people and law enforcement can be hard to do when people have had poor encounters with police in the past—an unfortunate reality that business owner Gordon Pettway knows all too well.

"I can't say my experiences with the police have been positive," Pettway said.

Pettway said he is one of many people who don’t feel comfortable interacting with police officers or calling on them for help, but he said he's happy to see them hold community events. According to Pettway, it’s a good approach.

"I’m glad they’re working to move forward in the community because we need more of that," Pettway said.

Ashe said she hopes community events give people the opportunity to build relationships with officers, so that when they later interact with police in high-stress, intense situations, there is already a foundation of trust.

"It all comes back to knowing your local police department, who is going to respond when 9-1-1 is called," Ashe said. "And not looking at the national level, but looking at the human beings at the Bangor level that are interacting when you call 9-1-1."

Olivia Scott is a social worker, and she said she has always had good experiences with local police, but getting to know officers more personally has made her good relationships stronger.

"I wouldn’t say that it was ever uncomfortable—but I have definitely noticed an increase in my own comfort just being able to make those relationships with folks at Bangor PD," Scott said.

Pettway said he feels officers can do more beyond hosting events in controlled environments.

"For as much as they circle this area, my shop, they can at least stop by and you know—come in and chat," Pettway said.

Ashe said she wants people in the community to feel comfortable coming to law enforcement, even if they want to talk about bad experiences they have had with local officers.

"I want them to feel comfortable enough to reach out to someone like me who does public education," Ashe said. "And say, 'Hey, this is what happened the other day. I don’t understand why my traffic stop occurred this way. Could you please take the time to explain that to me?'"

Pettway said sometimes after years of not feeling properly protected by authorities—that’s too big of an ask.

"Whenever there’s a traumatic event it's hard to move forwards and trust that individual or individuals you know," Pettway said. "So—it would take some rebuilding. And I’m open to that."

He said mending already tainted relationships takes time. Pettway said he doesn't feel like he can trust immediately.

Ashe said police officers can't fix issues or create healthy ways to move past grievances without knowing the situation. But she said she and others at BPD are open to suggestions on things they can do to improve broken trust in law enforcement, and to maintain the trust that they already have.