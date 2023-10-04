Homeless encampment to be cleared from Marginal Way in Portland

Residents of the Marginal Way homeless encampment will need to vacate next month.

PORTLAND, Maine — The Maine Department of Transportation announced Wednesday it will restore the park-and-ride lot on Marginal Way to its full capacity by Nov. 1.

Over the past six months, MaineDOT has allowed unhoused individuals to use half the lot as a temporary encampment, according to a press release from the department. With the looming deadline, MaineDOT said they alerted encampment residents by posting signage in September.

The park-and-ride lot typically offered 178 parking spots for commuters to leave their cars and carpool with friends but was divided in half on Aug. 3 to make way for the encampment. The south side of the lot has remained open with 94 spaces still available.

According to Portland city spokesperson Jessica Grondin, the park-and-ride area will be designated as an emphasis area after Nov. 1 in accordance with the city's policy on the removal of unauthorized campsites.

"The City’s Encampment Crisis Response Team (ECRT) is committed to continuing to work with unhoused individuals at the Park & Ride encampment until that date, and hope to successfully encourage as many individuals as possible to transition to emergency shelter or other housing alternatives," Grondin added.

The Portland City Council shot down a proposal that would open up 50 more beds at their River Street homeless shelter on Friday. The council stated that 8 out of 180 people living in Portland encampments have opted out of staying in shelters because of strict regulations on substance use, pets, and enforced curfews.

Some Portland residents have not been in favor of clearing encampments and made it known with a Sept. 15 protest at city hall. The protest was prompted by two major encampment removals in May on Bayside Bike Trail and Fore River Bike Trail, which housed nearly 100 people.

“The city and other service providers will continue to work with unhoused individuals to provide offers of housing or shelter as November 1 approaches,” according to the MaineDOT release. “On November 1, Maine DOT will work with the Maine Department of Public Safety to safely and respectfully remove any remaining camps."