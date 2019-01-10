SCHOODIC, Maine — An invasive aquatic species is continuing to be take hold along the Maine coast, potentially becoming "a ticking time bomb" for fishermen.

Acadia National Park officials say a molted shell of an Asian shore crab was found along the shore near Schoodic Point on Sept. 19.

Park officials say this is among the first confirmed reports of the species at the park.

Brian Beal, a professor of marine ecology at University of Maine at Machias, says an increase in the population of the species would be a "threat" and likely hurt populations of marine worms, mussels, clams and other species.

Asian Shore Crab The Asian Shore Crab - Hemigrapsus sanguineus - was first identified on American shores in New Jersey in 1988. It's since made its way as far north as Schoodic Point, Maine, and as far south as North Carolina. It is expected to continue moving northward along the Maine coast.

