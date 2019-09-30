American Express and Delta are making changes to the their Skymiles cards, which will come into effect Jan. 30 2020.
Below are the changes coming to each card:
Blue Delta Amex:
- You will be able to pay with miles.
- The card will earn two times miles at restaurants.
- There will be zero foreign transaction fees.
Gold Delta Amex:
- The card will earn two times miles at restaurants and at U.S. supermarkets.
- You can get $100 Delta flight credit after spending $10,000 in a calendar year.
Platinum Delta Amex:
- The card will earn two times miles at restaurants and at U.S. supermarkets.
- Earn three times miles at hotels.
- Earn three times miles on Delta.
- Earn up to $100 Fee Credit for Global Entry or Pre-TSA check.
Delta Reserve Amex:
- The card will provide access to the American Express Centurion Lounge will include two Delta Sky Club one-time guest passes.
- Up to four times status boosts annually.
- Earn three times miles on Delta.
- Access to complementary upgrades for card members without Medallion status.
- Earn up to $100 Fee Credit for Global Entry or Pre-TSA check.
Gold Business Delta Amex:
- Earn two times miles on U.S. shipping and U.S. advertising.
- The card will earn two times miles at restaurants.
- You can get $100 Delta flight credit after spending $10,000 in a calendar year.
Platinum Business Delta Amex
- Earn 1.5 miles on each eligible purchase of $5,000 or more.
- Earn three times miles at hotels.
- Earn three times miles on Delta.
- Earn up to $100 Fee Credit for Global Entry or Pre-TSA check.
Delta Reserve Business Amex
- Earn 1.5 miles on purchases after spending $150,000 in a calendar year.
- The card will provide access to the American Express Centurion Lounge will include two Delta Sky Club one-time guest passes.
- Up to four times status boosts annually.
- Earn three times miles on Delta.
- Access to complementary upgrades for card members without Medallion status.
- Earn up to $100 Fee Credit for Global Entry or Pre-TSA check.