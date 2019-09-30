American Express and Delta are making changes to the their Skymiles cards, which will come into effect Jan. 30 2020.

Below are the changes coming to each card:

Blue Delta Amex:

  • You will be able to pay with miles.
  • The card will earn two times miles at restaurants.
  • There will be zero foreign transaction fees. 

Gold Delta  Amex:

  • The card will earn two times miles at restaurants and at U.S. supermarkets.
  • You can get $100 Delta flight credit after spending $10,000 in a calendar year.

Platinum Delta  Amex:

  • The card will earn two times miles at restaurants and at U.S. supermarkets.
  • Earn three times miles at hotels.
  • Earn three times miles on Delta.
  • Earn up to $100 Fee Credit for Global Entry or Pre-TSA check.

Delta Reserve Amex: 

  • The card will provide access to the American Express Centurion Lounge will include two Delta Sky Club one-time guest passes.
  • Up to four times status boosts annually.
  • Earn three times miles on Delta. 
  • Access to complementary upgrades for card members without Medallion status.
  • Earn up to $100 Fee Credit for Global Entry or Pre-TSA check.

Gold Business Delta Amex:

  • Earn two times miles on U.S. shipping and U.S. advertising.
  • The card will earn two times miles at restaurants.
  • You can get $100 Delta flight credit after spending $10,000 in a calendar year.

Platinum Business Delta Amex

  • Earn 1.5 miles on each eligible purchase of $5,000 or more.
  • Earn three times miles at hotels.
  • Earn three times miles on Delta.
  • Earn up to $100 Fee Credit for Global Entry or Pre-TSA check.

Delta Reserve Business Amex

  • Earn 1.5 miles on purchases after spending $150,000 in a calendar year.
  • The card will provide access to the American Express Centurion Lounge will include two Delta Sky Club one-time guest passes.
  • Up to four times status boosts annually.
  • Earn three times miles on Delta. 
  • Access to complementary upgrades for card members without Medallion status.
  • Earn up to $100 Fee Credit for Global Entry or Pre-TSA check.