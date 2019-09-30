American Express and Delta are making changes to the their Skymiles cards, which will come into effect Jan. 30 2020.

Below are the changes coming to each card:

Blue Delta Amex:

You will be able to pay with miles.

The card will earn two times miles at restaurants.

There will be zero foreign transaction fees.

Gold Delta Amex:

The card will earn two times miles at restaurants and at U.S. supermarkets.

You can get $100 Delta flight credit after spending $10,000 in a calendar year.

Platinum Delta Amex:

The card will earn two times miles at restaurants and at U.S. supermarkets.

Earn three times miles at hotels.

Earn three times miles on Delta.

Earn up to $100 Fee Credit for Global Entry or Pre-TSA check.

Delta Reserve Amex:

The card will provide access to the American Express Centurion Lounge will include two Delta Sky Club one-time guest passes.

Up to four times status boosts annually.

Earn three times miles on Delta.

Access to complementary upgrades for card members without Medallion status.

Earn up to $100 Fee Credit for Global Entry or Pre-TSA check.

Gold Business Delta Amex:

Earn two times miles on U.S. shipping and U.S. advertising.

The card will earn two times miles at restaurants.

You can get $100 Delta flight credit after spending $10,000 in a calendar year.

Platinum Business Delta Amex

Earn 1.5 miles on each eligible purchase of $5,000 or more.

Earn three times miles at hotels.

Earn three times miles on Delta.

Earn up to $100 Fee Credit for Global Entry or Pre-TSA check.

Delta Reserve Business Amex