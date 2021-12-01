Sexual assault victim looks to raise awareness

Katie Hodgkin shares her story about not being able to try her case in court because the law didn't allow it at the time.

MAINE, USA — According to the Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault, one in five Mainers will be sexually assaulted in their lifetime.

That's why Katie Hodgkin is sharing her story about an alleged sexual assault more than 10 years ago, with the hopes that it will encourage others who have gone through similar experiences to share their experiences. She was unable to get justice in the legal system at the time, but since then, some laws have changed.

"Were you drinking? Well, did you lead him on," she said recounting the things people say to her when she tells them she was sexually assaulted. "I was sore all over," she added.

She said she was raped when she was 16 and believes she was drugged at a house party, making it nearly impossible to stop the alleged assault.

"I was like trying to say no and trying to push him off," she said.

Her case never went before a jury because of the way the law was written at the time. Back then, a prosecutor had to prove 'compulsion'.

"Prosecutors could only go forward if the victim was actively trying to fight the person off," Kennebec County District Attorney Maeghan Maloney said.

The law that needs to prove compulsion still stands and the defendant can serve up to 30 years in prison, but now there are additional laws, too.

Kennebec County District Attorney Maeghan Maloney said the state legislature realized for some people being sexually assaulted didn't necessarily always fight, but many people go into a freeze mode.

In 2019, two new statutes were introduced by the state legislature to better protect victims of sexual assault. Now, someone can also press charges if any sexual act was unwanted and it is still a felony.

Sexual assault advocates say they hear from victims about how frustrating it can be to not get justice through the legal system, so they help victims come to terms with what happened to them and get justice on their own.

"The path to healing for survivors is really personalized. It's going to be different for every single person who is serviced by the centers," Jess Bedard from the Maine Coalition Against Domestic Violence said.

As for Hodgkin, she says she will continue to tell her story with the hopes of helping others who have also experienced sexual violence.

"I want to let people know that it is okay to tell your story, and don't let anybody silence you," she added.