ELLSWORTH, Maine — A program at the Hancock County Jail is helping inmates through a self-reflection program.

A study of the California Arts in Corrections found that 83 percent of inmates who participate in these type of classes say they felt happier and less stressed. It even helps them get along better with other inmates.

A way for many to focus, relax, and forget about their immediate surroundings for a couple of hours.

The class helps inmates increase levels of concentration and retention, improve literacy, and build confidence all in hopes to make inmates more productive upon release and for them to better transition into their community.

The class includes an art portion and a writing portion, both focusing on thinking about the challenges they've had and how to overcome them.

"You have to be willing to be uncomfortable, to grow, and I think in a gentle way we do that here, it's a safe environment to do that is where some of the environments that inmates have experienced ...it wasn't safe for them to do," said Phil Wormuth, the class facilitator inside the jail.

The "Art...Write...Now!" program at the Hancock County Jail has helped more than 50 inmates.

The Correctional Officers have noticed the behavior changes and how this program is positively benefitting many of them.

"I think it's a symbiotic relationship, they are seeing the benefits of it with inmate morale and engagement and the inmates see it as well," said Wormuth.

"This is where I'm at in life right now..in jail..trying to break out and be free again," said one of the inmates as they explained their drawing.

The program at the Hancock County Jail is in its third year, it gives inmates a chance to think about how to positively change their lives through different written activities.

Art is also a very important part of the class, giving inmates a chance to be creative and get outside of their comfort zone.

"I can see people willing to take chances, and willing not to be so self -critical," said Wormuth.

The program happens behind bars but it's a resource they have for them to improving their lives.

"For me it was about my road to recovery, it took me 20 years almost to become sober," said one of the inmates.

The class targets personal challenges, what you did, what would you do differently and how to overcome them if they face them again.

"Push people in a way that they want to push themselves," said Wormuth.

"I'm trying to find myself, I'm getting there," said an inmate.

"I skipped over to periods of growth, I did go to open door recovery and recovered," said another inmate.

A program hoping to keep inmates from offending again.

