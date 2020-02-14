MAINE, USA — Last summer, a nine year old girl from Cumberland was killed when the car she was riding in was rear-ended by a pickup truck and pushed into oncoming traffic.

The man behind the wheel of that truck was a corrections officer who reportedly told police he fell asleep at the wheel. He had just worked a double shift at the Cumberland County Jail.

It wasn't the only voluntary double he pulled that week.

NEWS CENTER Maine has learned that many other corrections officers at the jail are doing the same thing. Either by choice...or not.

It's simply a matter of numbers. There are not enough people to fill all the shifts.

Sheriff's departments are trying to hire more people but the problem is getting worse.

Jails say they don't have many options but to overwork the staff they already have. And that can have dire consequences.

"It''s not for the faint of heart to work here. A lot of mentally ill people come here, intoxicated on drugs, high" Lt. Scott Jordan, a corrections officer at the Cumberland County Jail, said.

Lt. Jordan has seen a lot in his 22 years working at the jail. He says he and his fellow officers are exposed to violence on a daily basis, particularly at intake - where someone who's been arrested is brought into the jail and booked.

"You have to be very vigilant down here (in intake) when you're dealing with people because something can change at the drop of a hat," Chris Bisson, the jail's compliance manager, said.

The job has its risks and it's inherently stressful but recently it's even more so due to the shortage of help.

A corrections officer has to wear so many hats and now on top of wearing so many hats we're doing it exhausted so you definitely feel the pressure of being this short," David Skibitsky, a corrections officer and chief steward of the officer's union, said.

How short staffed? The Cumberland County jail has 34 vacancies and 27 officers who are currently out on family medical leave.

The York County Jail, which is supposed to have a staff of 74, currently has 32 vacancies and 10 officers on family medical leave.

So how are shifts here being filled?

York County Sheriff William King says officers may be forced to up to 16 hours of overtime a week, but that there usually are enough volunteers to fill those gaps.

As for the much larger Cumberland County Jail, it often requires officers to stay past the end of their shift. Sometimes only five minutes, other times another 8 hours.

"When you want to tap out and go home and you can't, it makes it that much harder to be away from your loved ones," Lt. Jordan said.

"If you can't meet minimum staffing, yes we have to force people over if no one wants to work overtime," Cumberland County Sheriff Kevin Joyce said.

Sheriff Joyce said he has no other choice.

"We can't close the doors. It really it becomes how do you mitigate the effect of being down on staff and that's a challenge," Sheriff Joyce said.

