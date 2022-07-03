AARP Maine to host virtual listening tours throughout March

AARP Maine is putting on a virtual listening tour to hear from seniors and their families from all over the state.

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine is the oldest state in the nation, and a number of our seniors have concerns about issues they may encounter later in life. Now, there's a growing push statewide to make sure those 50 years old and older are taken care of and heard.

AARP is launching a virtual listening tour Monday, March 7, which will consist of seven 90-minute conversations throughout the month.

AARP Maine state director Noel Bonam and volunteer state president Carl Bucciantini will be leading the sessions. They have each been in their role for less than a year, and Bonam said he's hoping to connect with hundreds of Mainers during the tour.

"We just kind of want to hit the ground running and learn what's really going on," Bonam said. "The impetus for this has been...to really learn directly from our membership, from our local community leaders, from across the state about challenges and opportunities and successes that people are experiencing."

Anyone is welcome to attend these sessions; attendees don't need to be AARP members. Bonam said these conversations will focus on issues older Mainers and their families are experiencing, in addition to efforts already underway through AARP Maine, including high prescriptions drug prices, a lack of affordable housing, and a need for long-term care options, home and community-based services, and effective broadband.

Bonam said he's not exactly sure what concerns people will bring to the table, but there is one in particular that comes to mind.

"I'm almost certain an issue that will come up is people talking about the challenges they've had during the pandemic, from being isolated, from not being able to access services, from not being able to do a whole lot of things that they used to...pre-pandemic," Bonam said.

Bonam said the goal is to conduct more of these tours in the future, eventually targeting them to smaller communities. The goal is to help AARP Maine better learn how to address issues at hand and get a clearer idea of what opportunities exist.

All of the sessions take place from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on their respective days. The session dates, with links for registration, are listed below. Those who wish to attend must register at least a couple of hours before the conversations begin.