Body found in Otter Brook in Caribou

CARIBOU, Maine — At about 8:20 a.m., Caribou police received a report of a possible body in Otter Brook near Route 89, the Caribou Police Department said in a news release.

The Maine Warden Service, Maine State Police, and Caribou Fire and Rescue team worked to recover the body from the water, according to the release.

Once recovered, the body was taken to Mockler's Funeral Home and then to the state medical examiner's office in Augusta, the release stated.

No additional information has been released.