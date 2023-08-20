Caribou home a 'total loss' after Saturday fire

Crews responded to a Fort Fairfield Road home Saturday morning, the fire department said.

CARIBOU, Maine — A Caribou home was deemed a "total loss" after a fire Saturday morning, according to the Caribou Fire and Ambulance Department.

While responding to a separate incident, at approximately 9:35 a.m., the department was called to a structure fire located at 816 Fort Fairfield Rd. in Caribou, according to a news release from the department.

Arriving crews reportedly discovered a fully-involved residence and spent approximately seven hours battling the flames.

All occupants of the home were accounted for and no information regarding injuries was available.

The Red Cross has been called for those affected.

The Caribou Fire and Ambulance Department was assisted by the Caribou Police Department, Fort Fairfield Police Department, Fort Fairfield Fire Rescue, Washburn Fire & Rescue, Limestone Vol. Fire Department, and the Presque Isle Fire Department.