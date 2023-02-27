Aroostook Centre Mall closes indefinitely due to unpaid bills

The owner of the mall is reportedly not paying for the electrical and water utilities, causing the two utilities to be shut off this week.

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — The Aroostook Centre Mall in Presque Isle has announced it will be closing indefinitely effective Monday.

The mall's general manager, Bruce Brigman, said in a release Sunday its owner, Kohan Retail Investment Group (KRIG), has not been paying for the electrical and water utilities, causing the two utilities to be shut off this week.

Brigman added the mall can't safely open without these utilities and that all attempts to communicate with KRIG have failed.

"I'm embarrassed to work for a company that would do this to their Tenants, Customers, Employees and the community that they are supposed to serve," Brigman said in the release.

Brigman said he will continue to work to get this resolved as soon as possible.