Maine Warden Service releases more details about finding Topsham women

Officials said the women spent Saturday night in their vehicle with no heat and outside temperatures of approximately 15 degrees below zero.

Example video title will go here for this video

HANCOCK COUNTY, Maine — Maine game wardens said they located two Topsham residents, Kimberly Pushard and Angela Bussell, on Sunday after the pair had been missing for about five days.

Their families told police they are intellectually disabled, easily disoriented, have trouble processing information, and are prone to being confused by directions. Police also said both women take medication for high blood pressure, and they didn’t have their medication with them.

In an updated release Monday, the Maine Warden Service provided more details about the circumstances that led to the women being found.

Officials said the women were located around 4 p.m. Sunday by game warden Brad Richard, who was traveling by snowmobile on an unplowed road in T40 MD, which is in Hancock County near Nicatous Lake.

When the women were located, they were in Pushard's vehicle, a red Jeep Compass, which had gotten stuck and run out of gas. The two women had spent Saturday night in the vehicle with no heat and outside temperatures of approximately 15 degrees below zero, the release stated.

The women's journey started Tuesday, when they reportedly attempted unsuccessfully to drive to the Maine Mall in South Portland but never returned home. They made it all the way to Massachusetts later that day before turning around and ending up in Exeter, New Hampshire, where they made contact with law enforcement officials who gave them directions home, but the directions did not work.

Their last known sightings, caught on camera, had been in northern Maine in the area of Lincoln and Springfield. The last sighting prior to them being found was at the Marden's in Lincoln at about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, and additional video footage indicated they traveled south on Route 155 toward Enfield afterward.

On Saturday, officials searched the Burlington and Lowell regions using a Maine Forest Service helicopter and Maine Warden Service aircraft, trucks, and snowmobiles.