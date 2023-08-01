Are more people going missing in Maine?

NEWS CENTER Maine reported five missing people since Christmas and two have been found. Game Wardens say there is no increase, but holidays are a sensitive time.

PORTLAND, Maine — Mike Harris was in his Florida home when he learned the news that his brother, Thomas P Harris, went missing in Boothbay last week.

"I was a little confused, I don't know I wasn't thinking anything other than to find out where he went," Mike Harris said.

He told NEWS CENTER Maine he feels too far to act and that his brother's contact with the family was sparse. Mike said the last time he heard from his brother was Thanksgiving.

"He just went his own way, different than what we would do, and ended up in Maine, I don't know how," Mike Harris said.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is seeking help from the public to locate Thomas P Harris, a news release from the sheriff's office said Thursday.

Harris was last seen Monday evening working in the yard outside his home on Butler Road, according to the release.

Harris's roommate reported to the sheriff's office that he found Harris's truck running in the yard Tuesday morning, the release said, but could not find Harris. In addition to the running truck, Harris's cell phone was found left in the home.

His brother Mike said over the phone that he was confused as to why he left his phone.

Mike described his brother as a talented and gifted carpenter, who built his own house and specialized in bridge design.

Mike said Tom could have continued his career, but injuries plagued his life and he could no longer work.

"We hope he is safe, and we want to see him get home," Harris said.

Tom Harris' disappearance is one of several people who have gone missing in Maine in recent weeks.

A dive team in Massachusetts searched in the area of Juniper Beach for a missing person from Maine after clothing items reportedly belonging to him were found nearby Friday.

The search team comprising members of the Salem police dive team and the Massachusetts State Police dive team deployed Wednesday, Jan. 4, after clothing items believed to belong to 31-year-old Michael Gray of Maine were found near the beach, according to a news release from the Salem Police Department.

Gray was reported missing by family members on Dec. 11, according to a news release from the Peabody Police Department issued Dec. 12.

He was last seen on Dec. 10, when he reportedly locked himself out of a vehicle and called Peabody police for assistance.

Another search was in the area of Two Lights State Park for a Portland woman who has been reported missing on January 5.

The 40-year-old woman was reportedly last seen at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, according to a news release from the Portland Police Department.

The woman's car was found abandoned at Two Lights State Park in Cape Elizabeth at about 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

Portland Police were aided in the search by Cape Elizabeth's police and fire departments, Maine State Police, Marine Patrol, the Maine Warden Service, and Scarborough police.

Sergeant Joshua Bubier with Maine Game Wardens said that while it seems there is a spike, there has been no statistical increase.

"It's no different than any other year," he said.

Sgt. Bubier said the holidays can be a hard time for people who are going through mental trauma or dealing with drug addiction.

"Issues that are linked to substance abuse, they tend to struggle more around the holidays, that may be a reason why this is appearing to be an uptick," Sgt. Bubier said.

For information in the disappearance of Thomas Harris: Anyone having information on Thomas Harris’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at (207) 882-7332 or email Deputy Jeff Rogers jrogers@lincolnso.me or Detective Ryan Chubbuck rchubbuck@lincolnso.me

For information on the missing woman from Portland: Investigators are urging anyone who has any information that might assist in this or any other case to call them at (207) 874-8575.