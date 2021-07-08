Abbott Labs in Westbrook to lay off hundreds of employees

Westbrook Mayor Michael Foley told NEWS CENTER Maine the specific number of employees that will be let go could be approximately 300 people.

NEWS CENTER Maine has confirmed Abbott labs will be laying off staff members in Westbrook, according to Westbrook Mayor Michael Foley.

Foley told NEWS CENTER Maine the specific number of employees that will be let go could be approximately 300 people.

According to the Portland Press Herald, over 1000 jobs were added for initial manufacturing in early 2020.

Mayor Foley released this statement to NEWS CENTER Maine: "Our thoughts and prayers are with affected employees as they work to find new employment," said Foley. "Abbott Labs has been a great partner in the fight against COVID-19 and their mission to help us reach where we are has been achieved. We look forward to them continuing to be a great community partner here in Westbrook as they transition their business back to many of the other medical testing they provide."

Abbott, a global health care company that focuses on point-of-care testing and technology, announced in. March of 2020 that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for a COVID-19 test that delivers results in as little as five minutes.

Abbott has manufacturing facilities in Scarborough and Westbrook the manufactured the tests.

Abbot gained national attention in April of 2020 when President Trump praised the work of Abbott. The federal government made an initial purchase $150 million purchase in early April 2020.