Raymond man dies after being struck by car Sunday night in Naples

NAPLES, Maine — A pedestrian was killed Sunday night after being struck by a vehicle on Harrison Road in Naples.

The crash occurred around 6:22 p.m. Sunday in the area of Rose Way, a news release from the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said.

Donald Wallace, 48, of Raymond, died at the scene, according to the release.

The driver of the vehicle that struck Wallace was 48-year-old Paul Williams, of Naples. Officials said Williams' car sustained significant front-end damage, but he and his two passengers did not sustain injuries in the crash.

No charges were filed in relation to the incident as of late Sunday night, the release states.

The incident remains under investigation by the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office, and the Windham Police Department assisted the sheriff's office with reconstructing the crash.

No additional information has been released.