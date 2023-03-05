A 22-year-old Massachusetts man died in a single-car crash on the Maine Turnpike in Wells

Kevin Mahoney of Dracut, Massachusetts, died at the scene of the crash Sunday morning, according to police.

WELLS, Maine — A 22-year-old man died Sunday morning following a single-car crash on the Maine Turnpike in Wells.

Kevin P. Mahoney of Dracut, Massachusetts, was driving south near mile marker 18.5 when he allegedly veered off the right side of the highway into the woods before hitting a tree, according to a news release by Maine Department of Public Safety Information Officer Shannon Moss.

Mahoney was driving alone, and no other cars were involved in the crash.

According to Moss., Mahoney died at the scene of the crash.