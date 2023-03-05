x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

A 22-year-old Massachusetts man died in a single-car crash on the Maine Turnpike in Wells

Kevin Mahoney of Dracut, Massachusetts, died at the scene of the crash Sunday morning, according to police.
Credit: Diana Onacki
Credit: Diana Onacki

WELLS, Maine — A 22-year-old man died Sunday morning following a single-car crash on the Maine Turnpike in Wells.

Kevin P. Mahoney of Dracut, Massachusetts, was driving south near mile marker 18.5 when he allegedly veered off the right side of the highway into the woods before hitting a tree, according to a news release by Maine Department of Public Safety Information Officer Shannon Moss. 

Mahoney was driving alone, and no other cars were involved in the crash.

According to Moss., Mahoney died at the scene of the crash. 

The crash is under investigation, but officials said they believe speed was a contributing factor. 

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

South Portland to consider rent cap proposal

Before You Leave, Check This Out