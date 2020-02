PORTLAND, Maine — Everyones Valentine's Day is different, and finding the perfect wine can be difficult. Maia Gosselin from Sip Wine Education shared some of her favorite wines for this year.

Masottina Cuvee Sparkling Rose $12.99

Valtea Albarino $16

White Knight Viognier $11.99

Planeta Cerasuolo $22

Chateau Pesquie "Terrasses" $16.99

Amore Assoluto Red Blend $11.99

