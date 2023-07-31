Where should you go in Maine for delicious oysters? Here are six recommendations

Oysters certainly aren’t new, but there are lots of new places to eat them.

PORTLAND, Maine — For a mollusk with no apparent means of propulsion, oysters in Maine are certainly on the move.

The number of oyster farms in the state has grown dramatically in the last decade. Ditto for the number of raw bars. It all adds up to something of a golden age for anyone who savors this seafood’s distinctive texture and briny taste.

So, where in Maine are some of these rewarding places to slurp oysters?

Joe Ricchio — food writer, private chef, and “Food Coma” host — joined us on 207 to tell us about some of his favorites. Here’s the list he provided, but be sure to watch our interview to learn more about what these places offer that Joe especially likes.

--Jolie Rogers Raw Bar, Wiscasset

--Freeport Oyster Bar, Freeport

--18 Central Raw Bar, Rockport

--SoPo Seafood, South Portland

--Lady Shuckers (food truck), Portland

--Shuck Station, Newcastle