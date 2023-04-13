Let's eat! Food writer Joe Ricchio picks six of his favorite classic Maine restaurants

These places have drawn fans for decades and they’re still going strong.

PORTLAND, Maine — One of the pleasures of dining out is returning to a favorite place, a restaurant that’s been around for decades and is still at the top of its game.

What are some of those places in Maine? We asked Joe Ricchio—food writer, personal chef, bon vivant and host of the "Food Coma" podcast and TV series—to choose some of his favorites, a job he accepted with gusto.

The elements that make a restaurant a classic are, as Joe points out, subjective.

"It’s all very much based on nostalgia," he said. "Like, for me, places I’ve been going to for a long time in different phases of my life."

You’ll want to watch our conversation to see why Joe recommended these six restaurants from Northeast Harbor to Scarborough and find out what he especially likes about each of them. His enthusiasm is, as always, infectious.

His list:

- The Great Lost Bear, Portland

- Bruno’s, Portland

- The Asticou Inn, Northeast Harbor

- Wasses Hot Dogs, Rockland and Belfast

- The Dolphin, Harpswell

- Ken’s Place, Scarborough