When you die, you probably know who’ll get your cash. But what about your cryptocurrency?

PORTLAND, Maine — You may think you’ve planned well for your eventual demise. That is, you’ve drawn up a will, chosen an executor for your estate, designated your beneficiaries, etc.

But what about your digital assets? Have you given any thought to how those assets—everything from a Venmo account to NFTs to cryptocurrency to your phone and computer files--should be dealt with once you’re gone?

207’s tech guy, Rich Brooks of Flyte New Media in Portland, has been looking into the matter and has come up with some good advice. Watch our interview to learn about some of his tips.

