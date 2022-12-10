Side-hustle apps to help put some extra cash in your pocket

Rich Brooks from Flyte New Media shares some apps with 207 that can be used for a side gig.

PORTLAND, Maine — Rich Brooks from Flyte New Media joined us in the 207 studio to talk about different apps that can help you put a little extra cash in your pocket.

Here are some of the apps he picked out that can serve a variety of interests and needs:

207: "Today, 1 in 3 Americans has a side hustle and the numbers are growing. Whether you're looking to generate some additional income, find productive ways to pass the time, or you're looking for someone for a small project, we'll be taking a look at how technology is connecting people for gigs.

"What are we talking about when we're talking about gig apps?"

Brooks: "There are different types of gig apps, depending on what you're looking to do. If you're a freelancer or contractor, there are apps that allow you to post your information so that people or businesses can hire you.

"There are also on-demand apps, where the app is a company, and you can pick up gigs through them.

"And then there are platform-based apps, where the app acts like a middle-man. You post your information, and the app makes a connection and takes a finder's fee."

207: "What are some popular examples of these gig apps?"

Brooks: "TaskRabbit is an example of a gig app for getting freelance jobs. It's a marketplace for finding help for tasks like moving and delivery services, repairs, and more.

"We're familiar with apps that act as the company you're gigging for, like Door Dash or Uber.

"And if you've ever used Airbnb either as a host or a guest, then you're familiar with platform-based apps that act as a middle-man."

207: "You mentioned a few popular gig apps that most of us have heard of ... What are some of the more interesting ones out there?"

Brooks: "You know Airbnb, but do you know Getaround? Getaround is the equivalent of your car; you can rent out your car while you're not using it for extra cash.

"One way to bring down your grocery or retail expenses is through ProductTube. With this survey app, you make short videos about everyday products using your phone. The videos are used for market research purposes for product manufacturers.

"I also was intrigued by Doctor on Demand, which puts you face-to-face with a doctor, psychiatrist, or psychologist through Facetime. We talked about teletherapy in our last segment, but here the gig aspect is that the doctors get a 25 percent commission on each visit.

"Lots of similar apps out there, so make sure you do your homework and find the one that's best for you."

207: "There's definitely a pushback against the gig economy these days. What are your thoughts on that?"

Brooks: "While gigs offer flexibility, quick cash, and autonomy, they also offer little upward mobility, no benefits, and some of these apps have been sued for the way they treat their gig workers.

"In short, it can be a good way of making some extra cash, but it's unlikely going to be a career path for anyone."