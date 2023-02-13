When snow flies, make sure your body is ready to shovel it

PORTLAND, Maine — If there’s one thing Maine winters have taught us over the years, it’s that the snow can fly and pile up at any time. Although most of the snow this year has melted in parts of the state, it is still only February, and more snow is almost certainly on the way before we turn the corner to spring.
Andrew Blais, a co-founder of The Form Lab in Portland, shared some stretches with 207 that you can do at home to keep yourself from getting injured while shoveling snow.
Blais focused on leg and back muscles, the ones that do most of the work when shoveling. To see how to do those stretches, watch the full segment below!