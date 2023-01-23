Maximize your workout with Kinstretch

Kinstretch helps you maximize your flexibility and range of motion to get the most out of your workout.

PORTLAND, Maine — The Form Lab in Portland focuses on changing the way we move by incorporating movements we can use in our daily lives to help us feel happier and healthier.

One of the newest services they offer is called Kinstretch.

Kinstretch helps you maximize your flexibility and range of motion to get the most out of your workout and not hurt yourself.

"Kinstretch is strength training for your joints," coach Craig Peugh said. "Looking at how much 'you' you can express internally to be able to express more external feats of strength. The better you are able to control the inner environment, the more injury mitigation you're going to be able to create."

Coach Craig Peugh is one of the few certified Kinstretch instructors in the area. He showed us a few stretches that are simple enough to try on your own at home.

Those stretches are:

Controlled articular rotation of the shoulder

Hip-controlled articular rotation

Thoracic spine-controlled articular rotation

Check out the video above for a full demonstration of each stretch and to learn more about the benefits of Kinstretch.