Upcoming concerts offer something for everyone in Maine

PORTLAND, Maine — SHOW: Best Night Ever: Taylor’s Version
WHEN & WHERE: Friday, Feb. 24 @ State Theatre in Portland
Why go: It's a dance party featuring tunes from Taylor Swift's entire discography including the latest album, "Midnights," followed by "Folklore," "Evermore" and the seven that came before it.
SHOW: An Evening with Cilla Bonnie, Sara Hallie Richardson, and Katie Matzell
WHEN & WHERE: Friday, March 3 @ One Longfellow Square in Portland
Why go: Because they’re a trio of absolutely sensational local singer-songwriters!
SHOW: Shawn Colvin, Marc Cohn, and Sarah Jarosz
WHEN & WHERE: Friday, March 3 @ One Longfellow Square in Portland
Why go: Their collective Grammys are many! They’re all tremendous live and this should be an incredible show as they’ll all be playing on stage together.
SHOW: Darlingside
WHEN & WHERE: Wednesday, March 8 @ Stone Mountain Arts Center in Brownfield
Why Go: They’re a sensational folk-pop act out of Boston. Their four-part harmonies are pure gold. They’ve put out a bunch of music since 2010 and I’ve loved everything I’ve heard.
SHOW: Grace Potter solo show
WHEN & WHERE: Saturday, March 11 @ Waterville Opera House
TICKETS: $93
Why Go: Grace Potter will absolutely blow you away live. What a vocalist! Also, she's a stellar guitarist and pianist.
BONUS LIGHTNING ROUND OF SHOWS:
Sunny War @ One Longfellow Square on March 1.
Lucy Wainwright Roche @ One Longfellow Square on March 11