Upcoming concerts offer something for everyone in Maine

From a Taylor Swift dance party to Grace Potter, Aimsel Ponti previews upcoming concerts across the state.

PORTLAND, Maine — SHOW: Best Night Ever: Taylor’s Version

WHEN & WHERE: Friday, Feb. 24 @ State Theatre in Portland

Why go: It's a dance party featuring tunes from Taylor Swift's entire discography including the latest album, "Midnights," followed by "Folklore," "Evermore" and the seven that came before it.

SHOW: An Evening with Cilla Bonnie, Sara Hallie Richardson, and Katie Matzell

WHEN & WHERE: Friday, March 3 @ One Longfellow Square in Portland

Why go: Because they’re a trio of absolutely sensational local singer-songwriters!

SHOW: Shawn Colvin, Marc Cohn, and Sarah Jarosz

WHEN & WHERE: Friday, March 3 @ One Longfellow Square in Portland

Why go: Their collective Grammys are many! They’re all tremendous live and this should be an incredible show as they’ll all be playing on stage together.

SHOW: Darlingside

WHEN & WHERE: Wednesday, March 8 @ Stone Mountain Arts Center in Brownfield

Why Go: They’re a sensational folk-pop act out of Boston. Their four-part harmonies are pure gold. They’ve put out a bunch of music since 2010 and I’ve loved everything I’ve heard.

SHOW: Grace Potter solo show

WHEN & WHERE: Saturday, March 11 @ Waterville Opera House

TICKETS: $93

Why Go: Grace Potter will absolutely blow you away live. What a vocalist! Also, she's a stellar guitarist and pianist.

BONUS LIGHTNING ROUND OF SHOWS:

Sunny War @ One Longfellow Square on March 1.

Deb Talan of The Weepies @ One Longfellow Square on March 5

Lucy Wainwright Roche @ One Longfellow Square on March 11