A lobstering community in Maine inspired a new musical

The Penobscot Theatre Company tapped into “a rich culture and rich characters.”

BANGOR, Maine — When change comes to the island communities of Maine, it’s sometimes a case of an irresistible force meeting an immovable object.

Larrance Fingerhut figured that clash had the makings of a good story, one he has turned into a musical comedy now making its world premiere at Penobscot Theatre Company in Bangor.

The show is called “Trapped! A Lobster Tale,” and it features music by Fingerhut and lyrics and a book by Andy Eninger.

Having lived for many years on Mount Desert Island and seen the changes that rapidly growing tourism brought to Bar Harbor and Acadia National Park, Fingerhut was drawn to the storytelling possibilities of “such a rich culture and rich characters.”

The freshness of the premise also appealed to him.

“There hadn’t been any musical that I’d known that honored the lobstering community,” he said. “That was my wish.”

The lead role of Harry Krabbe, a local hero on the fictional Crusty Isle, is played by Ira Kramer, who grew up in Canada and now lives just outside of Bangor.

When asked which are better — Maine lobsters or Canadian lobsters — Kramer showed he’s not just an actor, he’s also a diplomat.

“The last time I checked,” he said with a laugh, “Lobsters don’t have passports.”