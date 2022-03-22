Three simple tips to help achieve a dream life

Dr. Allyson Coffin is a chiropractor in Yarmouth and specializes in all things wellness. She's sharing a few tips and tricks to improve everyone's lives.

MAINE, USA — Sometimes life can be full of adventure and possibilities. Other times it just feels like going through the motions.

But what if someone revealed there's a way to potentially get more of what people want out of life and less of what they don't?

Dr. Allyson Coffin is a Yarmouth chiropractor specializing in meditation in wellness. She shared a few tips to help start visualizing the ideal life. They are pretty simple, but folks will want to start in a quiet place with a piece of paper and a pen.

Coffin suggested choosing one's personal life or career to start with. After deciding, begin picturing what the desired day ahead looks like. That includes envisioning the sheets people have on their bed and what they plan to pack for lunch that day.

It's also essential to think about how one ends the day. Coffin suggested thinking about when the official stop time is every day and setting firm boundaries.

"The more you repeat this pattern in your head, your brain starts to think that it's real," Coffin said. "The more we say things, the more they become real, and it creates these neural pathways in our brains."

Coffin added that it's so important to think positively when possible. Constantly having a negative outlook or attitude can also create neural pathways in our brain, which can have the opposite effect of what someone is going for.

"When we have negative behaviors or thoughts all the time, that's how we are," Coffin said. "Ending your day with one or two things that you're grateful for really puts your brain in the forefront of 'I'm a grateful, kind human' if that's what you want to be. And it makes it easier for you to be that way."

Once someone has established what they want for their life or career to look like, Coffin said it's as simple as repeating this step every day. After a while, the things people envisioned could very well start appearing.