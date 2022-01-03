Husson University enlists therapy dogs to help with test stress

The dogs are part of a larger effort by college officials to help students decompress during mid-term exams.

BANGOR, Maine — Husson University is bringing therapy dogs to campus Wednesday to help students decompress during mid-term exams.

Maddie will be the latest dog to visit the Furman Student Center Wednesday afternoon.

"It makes our exam week a lot better," student Sophie Pelletier said. "I have four exams this week so it takes a lot of stress off me being able to see an animal when I miss my dog personally at home."

"There is tons of research that shows it has a positive physiological and psychological impact on somebody," Husson University counselor Janice Gullen said. "When they are petting dogs it reduces blood pressure and it reduces overall stress."

Guillen said students shouldn't study for long and straight periods of time. Instead, they should take breaks and do other activities between study periods.

The university has more wellness activities and resources for students, she said, especially during mid-term and finals exam weeks.