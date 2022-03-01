Aroostook County to have dedicated courthouse therapy dog

A yellow Labrador puppy named Holiday has begun up to two years of training with a goal of becoming a calming presence in a stressful environment.

HOULTON, Maine — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above aired Jan. 11, 2022.

An Aroostook County courthouse is poised to be the first in Maine to have a dedicated therapy dog to provide emotional support for people dealing with traumatic experiences.

A yellow Labrador puppy named Holiday has begun up to two years of training with a goal of becoming a calming presence in a stressful environment.

District Attorney Todd Collins told the Bangor Daily News that courthouse dogs can help traumatized children and victims of crime. He said they can also provide emotional support for law enforcement officers, first responders and others, too.