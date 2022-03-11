'The Victorian Ladies' Detective Collective' takes center stage at Lewiston theatre

The latest production has something for every murder mystery fan.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORTLAND, Maine — The latest production to take center stage at The Public Theatre in Lewiston is "The Victorian Ladies' Detective Collective."

According to the Public Theatre's website, "It’s 'Sherlock Holmes' meets 'Arsenic & Old Lace' in this entertaining murder mystery with a modern female sensibility. Two strong-willed sisters run a London boarding house for single ladies. When a series of mysterious murders terrorize their neighborhood, they find Scotland Yard to be no help at all! Taking matters into their own hands, the two women team up with a cheeky American actress and set off to solve the crime."

The show will run from Nov. 4 through 13. Tickets are $25 for adults, $22 groups of 10 or more people, $20 for students, and $10 for youth.

Wearing a mask while in the building is recommended but not required.

Check out the full interview with the cast to learn more about the show.