'The Victorian Ladies' Detective Collective' takes center stage at Lewiston theatre

The latest production has something for every murder mystery fan.

PORTLAND, Maine — The latest production to take center stage at The Public Theatre in Lewiston is "The Victorian Ladies' Detective Collective."

According to the Public Theatre's website, "It’s 'Sherlock Holmes' meets 'Arsenic & Old Lace' in this entertaining murder mystery with a modern female sensibility. Two strong-willed sisters run a London boarding house for single ladies. When a series of mysterious murders terrorize their neighborhood, they find Scotland Yard to be no help at all! Taking matters into their own hands, the two women team up with a cheeky American actress and set off to solve the crime."

The show will run from Nov. 4 through 13. Tickets are $25 for adults, $22 groups of 10 or more people, $20 for students, and $10 for youth. 

Wearing a mask while in the building is recommended but not required.

Check out the full interview with the cast to learn more about the show.

