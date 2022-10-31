A filmmaker needed scenes with a California look & Maine provided the solution

A state park outside of Portland turned out to be “a perfect stand-in for an alpine meadow.”

PORTLAND, Maine — When Lone Wolf Media in South Portland got the green light to produce a second season of “Wild Crime,” producer-director Lisa Wolfinger knew she wanted to shoot as many re-enactment scenes as possible in Maine.

"Wild Crime" is a series about bad things happening in U.S. national parks.

“There’s a wonderful film incentive program that really makes it all possible,” Wolfinger says. “We can use local crews. We can use [a] local cast. And we can develop that [talent], too,” Wolfinger said.

“Wild Crime 2” tells the story of a crime in Yosemite National Park, home to landscapes known for their awe-inspiring grandeur.

And yet, when it came time to shoot re-creations, Wolfinger found locations in Portland, South Portland, and Cape Elizabeth worked beautifully.

One such scene was shot in the woods at Crescent Beach State Park.

“Believe it or not, it’s a perfect stand-in for an alpine meadow in Yosemite,” Wolfinger said.

Helping out with the shoot was Officer Rocco Navarro of the South Portland Police Department, who has done some acting in movies and TV on the side. Among other things, he coached the actors and extras on how law enforcement professionals would conduct an organized grid search for a missing person in the wild.

“We gridded it out just like we would do on the job,” he said. “It was really cool to bring that kind of authenticity to the film.”

“It’s the only way to do these re-enactments in a way that feels authentic,” Wolfinger added. “You need the experts there to guide you, so it looks right.”