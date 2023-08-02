x
Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour returns to Portland for 22nd year

Its movies capture mountain adventures from all seven continents.

PORTLAND, Maine — When people watch clips from the movies in the Banff Mountain Film Festival, the reaction is usually along the lines of... how did they DO that? 

The bikers, hikers, skiers, kayakers, and other thrill-seekers featured in these films are tackling feats that would be unimaginable for most of us.

Consider just one example: "Walking on Clouds," a documentary from Brazil. It tells the story of a man who set out to break a world record by traversing a slackline strung between... wait for it... two hot air balloons. 

Suffice it to say, as he walked the slackline, he was high enough in the air to look down on the clouds.

The Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour will be at the State Theater in Portland on February 10 and 11. 

Want to learn more and see some amazing clips from these movies? Watch our conversation.

