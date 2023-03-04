Survey: Nine out of 10 parents feel judged

Dr. Allyson Coffin, a local chiropractor, has tips for parents to leave those feelings of judgment behind and focus on being their best selves.

PORTLAND, Maine — It can be hard not to judge yourself when trying to balance work, life, and being a good parent. According to a recent study by Zero to Three, nine out of 10 parents feel judged across the board.

Our wellness expert and local chiropractor, Dr. Allyson Coffin, has some tips to help. Through self-reflection and acceptance, Coffin said parents can reduce stress and be the best person they can be.

"A judgment is a conclusion made by someone or yourself, or many of us think of judgment as a punishment," Coffin said. "That's why it feels so bad."

Coffin said many times judgment comes from external places and even internally. In those moments, Coffin suggests doing a bit of self-reflection and asking yourself these questions to help yourself feel better:

Why am I feeling this way?

Why do I feel like I'm not doing a good job as a parent?

Why do I feel like I'm not contributing as much to my family?

Why do I feel like I don't exercise as much as I should?

Coffin said you don't have to do these reflections every day but maybe once a week. She added the more you can leave those negative feelings behind, the more you will be in tune with your best self.

To learn more about how parents can remedy feelings of judgment, watch the full 207 segment with Dr. Coffin above.