Sen. Susan Collins using position on Appropriations Committee to bring federal dollars to Maine

Sen. Collins sat down with Don Carrigan to discuss her work in Congress.

BANGOR, Maine — "Thank you, Senator Collins," sang several dozen children at the Bangor Region YMCA as U.S. Sen. Susan Collins walked through the front door.

It was a greeting the senator clearly enjoyed, and one prompted by her ongoing support for the Y’s programs. Collins had previously secured a $1.5 million federal grant to expand the agency’s child care program, Bangor Region YMCA CEO Diane Dickerson said, and visited this month to share the news that she has won Senate Appropriations Committee support for an added $5 million to help with the planned construction of a new YMCA.

"The good news is the funding has been approved for $5 million. It's got a long way to go but if we can get it through we will be on our way," Collins told a group of seniors in a YMCA health and rehab program.

For the senator, there has been an increasing number of grant announcements since she was named vice-chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee.

It's a position she had been hoping to gain for several years as her seniority in the Senate increased. With Democrats in the majority, the vice-chair is the top Republican position on that committee and provides a lot of influence over funding decisions.

"I must say, despite many years on the Appropriations Committee, I underestimated the influence and ability to deliver the chair and vice chair have. Particularly when you can work together as the chair [Senator] Patty Murray and I have," Collins said in an interview.

The Appropriations assignment also helps Collins assist businesses with government contracts. Compotech, in Brewer, is one of those. The company manufactures composite panels used to protect military encampments from an enemy attack. It has already gotten some military contracts and is hoping Collins can help them get more. After watching workers create the composite panels—including the help from a pair of industrial robots—Collins said the position with Appropriations and its defense subcommittee gives her a chance to help such businesses secure government contracts.

"I often provide some seed money and make the defense department aware of the incredible work being done in Maine," Collins said after the plant tour, then added, "These are good jobs that keep young people in Maine and help protect our country."

The current political divide in Congress, Collins said, is making it more difficult to predict how various spending proposals will fare once they get to the Republican-controlled House. A number of those members have been insisting on cuts in federal spending in order to combat inflation. Collins said funding for local projects, such as the YMCA grant, is not what’s causing inflation.

"Usually there are grant programs nationwide, so someone will get that funding. So taxpayers are subsidizing projects across the country, it’s a question of who is making the decisions on where those tax dollars go. And I’d rather members of Congress make those decisions than well-meaning, unelected individuals in the federal agencies," Collins explained.

Collins said her offices go through a significant vetting process with Maine grant requests to determine the worthiness of the projects.

"I don’t want to waste federal dollars and I don’t want to find out that a project I advocated for was not worth taxpayers providing the funding," Collins added.

Still, she said, the current political atmosphere is continuing to make much of the work more difficult.

"And the polarization is as bad as I’ve seen it. That’s unfortunate because if you are in the middle, as I am, and you’re seeking common ground, you get constantly criticized by those from the far left and far right, who want one hundred percent compliance with one hundred percent of their views one hundred percent of the time. But I don’t think that’s what most Mainers want. That’s what I hear. They want me to work across the aisle, and they want a pragmatic approach to public policy," Collins said.

With the 2024 presidential campaign already underway, the electoral season pressures are significant. President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump appear to be headed for a rematch, but Collins said she thinks the country would be better served by new candidates.

"I think it would be helpful to have fresh leadership at the presidential level, I do," the senator said.

She has not been a supporter of former President Trump, but while Collins is co-chair of the "No Labels" effort to encourage more centrist candidates, she said at the moment she is encouraging other GOP candidates.

"On the presidential side [there are] several individuals I think are well qualified. Tim Scott, Nikki Haley, Asa Hutchinson, Mike Pence, Chris Christie, there are many I would enthusiastically support," Collins stated.

Collins herself won’t face a reelection decision for another two years and insists she hasn’t been thinking about it. She said she is focused on the Appropriations work, helping local groups and businesses—which also reminds her of the political struggles in Washington.

"It sends me back stronger and reminds me what people want from their elected officials. And believe me, they don’t want more fighting, more ranting and raving. They want to see us getting things done."