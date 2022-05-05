You can catch the final performances this weekend.

'Screwball Comedy' is the latest production at The Public Theatre in Lewiston and, there's still one weekend left to catch a performance.

"Imagine His Girl Friday meets The Carol Burnett Show in this fast-paced, hilarious nod to the Hollywood comedies of the ’30s and ’40s. Filled with classic characters and snappy banter like, “I’m gonna kiss you so hard your cousin in Texas is gonna get a tax refund”, this zany comedy will keep you laughing from start to finish." according to the theatre's website.

"The whole show is so light and so funny," actor Mike Anthony said. Anthony plays the role of Jeff Kincaid. "If you've been a human being on the planet, it's hard to be a human being anytime right, but over the last two years if you've been a human you've earned some laughter and that's all this show is."