Curtain finally rises on 'Hockey mom' world premiere

BANGOR, Maine — “Hockey mom” is coming to the Bangor Opera House stage starting this weekend, after two years of script reviews and production tweaks.

The comedy was written by Orono-based playwright Travis G. Baker and features a cast of seven.

"The play is a quintessential mother-son story," Jen Shepard, executive director of the Penobscot Theatre Company, said. "I think a lot of parents will really identify with this story."

The world premiere of “Hockey mom” will officially take place Saturday, March 26, though there will be a preview performance Thursday, March 24.

The story is based around hockey, of course, with cast members appearing in gear from skates to helmets and includes a serving of Dunkin’ and lots of laughs.

"It’s about seeing the potential in your child and pushing. But how hard do you push, and where do your dreams end and their dreams begin?” Shepard said.

The play was named the 2021 Maine Writers and Publishers Association Literary Award for Drama.

"The characters in Hockey Mom come from Clara, Maine, a coastal town of my own making based on places like Belfast and Rockland," Baker told the association. "This is my seventh 'Maine' play, and they have all presented themselves as I wander around my town and listen to the stories the inhabitants tell at the bar, the café, the hair salon, the general store and, in this case, the hockey rink."

"Hockey mom” ushers in relaxed pandemic protocol with proof of COVID vaccination or negative test results no longer required. Face masks are optional, but they are strongly encouraged.

Another sign of a return to normal at the Bangor Opera House, the lobby concession stand will be back open for snacks and beverages.

"Hockey mom” runs through April 16.

Tickets to the show are available online at PenobscotTheatre.org.