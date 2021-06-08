Original MTV VJ enjoying life in Maine

40 years after MTV went on the air VJ Nina Blackwood is enjoying where she's at in her life.

PORTLAND, Maine — Editor note: August 1, 2021 marked the 40-year anniversary of the launch of MTV. To mark the occasion we're revisiting our conversation with Nina Blackwood, one of MTV's original VJs.

33-years later, it's hard to imagine the pop culture impact that MTV had when it first hit the air.

In 1981, MTV played hour after hour of music videos. And it wasn't just the musicians who got famous - so did the original MTV VJs.

One of those VJs was Nina Blackwood, who now lives in Maine and has a show on Sirius XM radio.