Snapping turtles, toads, and a king snake; Mr. Drew visits 207

Andrew Desjardins with Mr. Drew and His Animals Too stops by the 207 studio to teach us about some reptiles that don’t make the best pets.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORTLAND, Maine — Andrew Desjardins owns and operates Mr. Drew and His Animals Too, a facility where he takes in unwanted pets or rehabilitates injured animals that may not make it on their own.

Whenever he visits the 207 studio, the animals are different but the message is not: do your research before you take in a reptile.

Many of the animals Mr. Drew takes in at his facility are illegal in Maine, and oftentimes people don’t know that. He said everyone should do their research before getting a pet and find out what owning it entails.

On this visit, he brought in three reptiles: an alligator snapping turtle, a king snake, and a toad. To learn more about these animals, watch our segment above.

For more information about Mr. Drew and His Animals Too, click here.